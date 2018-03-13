Same Tradition, New Era: Cornell takes over at QND

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Jack Cornell is back where it all started.



His home away from home. Quincy Notre Dame High School.



Cornell was introduced as the 13th head coach in QND football history on Tuesday morning.



“This is a very special day,” Cornell said.



The QND alum takes charge after spending the last two years as offensive line coach at Culver-Stockton.



Prior to that role he served assistant roles at both QND and Quincy University.



But returning to his alma mater was something he always dreamed of.



“We have a bright future ahead of us,” he said. “Our motto will be: Same tradition. New era.”



Cornell was a standout offensive lineman during his playing days at QND before playing at the University of Illinois and spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders during a brief NFL career. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013 as a member of the practice squad.



Cornell takes over for Bill Connell who stepped down in January after 26 years as head coach.