Quincy Medical Group offices in Keokuk are merging

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Quincy Medical Group will merge its two Keokuk locations into a single location effective March 19th, according to QMG officials.

Content Developer for QMG Erica Douglass stated Prompt Care and the family medicine practices of Don Manarang, MD and Pati Grifith, FNP-BC, will be moving from their present location at 1425 Morgan Street to 1603 Morgan Street, Suite 3.

Once the merger is complete patients will have access to other specialty service and the convenience of having all providers in a single location, according to Douglass. She stated services provided will include family practice, urology, sports medicine and general surgery.

The full list of providers include:

Family Practice:

  • Don Manarang, DO
  • Joe Smith, MD
  • Pati Griffith, FNP-BC
  • Jamey Washburn, FNP-BC

Family Practice/ Sports Medicine:

  • Jimmy Raj, MD

General Surgery:

  • Kulin Oza, MD
  • Urology
  • Daniel Schneider, MD
