Boil order for rural Clark County

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued for some residents in rural Clark County Tuesday, according to water officials.

The boil order was in effect for rural water customers of the Clark County Number 1 Water District, according to the Consolidated Public Water Supply District Number 1, of Clark County.

The District said all residents north of Highway D and W intersection in the Wyaconda, Missouri, area will be affected. 

