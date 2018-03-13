WGEM-TV, the dominant #1 NBC affiliate in Quincy, Illinois, has an opportunity for a Multimedia Sports Journalist/Weekend Sports Anchor.

This is a sports person’s dream job. Anchoring, play-by-play and reporting…you’ll have the opportunity to grow your skills in every aspect of sports broadcasting.

You’ll be a key member of a team that broadcasts local sports play-by-play on television, our ESPN Sports Radio station and digital. You’ll also go beyond the game and tell stories about the true character of athletes, coaches and the communities that support local high school and college teams.

You’ll co-anchor the award-winning WGEM Sports Extra with our established Sports Director. You’ll be the main weekend anchor and you’ll be the primary weekday fill-in anchor.

The chosen candidate will report, shoot, write, edit, produce and anchor. Applicants must have a college degree in a related field and prior on-camera experience. Experience with I-News, Avid Media Composer, Frankly Producer Tool and Social News Desk is a benefit.

WGEM News is a recipient of multiple Emmys and Edward R. Murrow Awards. The team has also been recognized for journalistic excellence time and again by numerous organizations in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa.

We’re the flagship station for Quincy Media, Inc. With 18 stations doing news, there are many advancement opportunities within our company.

Learn more about Quincy Media here:

http://www.careersatquincy.com/global/category.asp?c=210412&clipId=13324932&autostart=true

If you want to learn and grow in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!

Send a link to your reel, resume and references to:

Chad Mahoney

WGEM News Director

cmahoney@wgem.com

WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.