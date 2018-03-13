Great River Honor Flight presented with a check from 4-H Club of Winchester

The Great River Honor Flight was presented with a check Monday from the 4-H Club of Winchester in the amount of $1,066.61.More >>
A boil order was issued for some residents in rural Clark County Tuesday, according to water officials.More >>
Police are warning that scammers are again targeting online bank accounts in the Tri-States. There are a couple of scams going around.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.More >>
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of two men in possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have recovered the body of David Hultz, of Quincy, one of two fishermen who went missing Tuesday on the Mississippi River in Pike County, Missouri.More >>
A bill is aiming to stop credit card companies from marketing their products at public universities and community colleges in Illinois.More >>
Gas prices are going up, just in time for spring break.More >>
