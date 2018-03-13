Great River Honor Flight presented with a check from 4-H Club of Winchester

The 4-H Club of Winchester presented Great River Honor Flight with a check in the amount of $1,066.61.

Honor Flight Board member Barry Cheyne accepted the donation from Pamela Hembrough who is the leader of the Neighborhood Guys and Gals 4-H Club of Winchester.

The Club hosted cookouts, made baked goods and crafted veteran oriented gifts for sale and partnered with the American Legion to raise the funds.

The club not only raised money for the Honor Flight but also kept our veterans in the hearts and minds of its members by having them wear American Flag pins with the intent of “Take a Soldier home; that will remind you to pray for our men and women serving our country.”

A similar check was also presented to the Honor Flight Hub in Springfield, Illinois.

The next Great River Honor Flight is set for Saturday, April 14th. It will be the 46th mission to date.