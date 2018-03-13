Famous Christian singer coming to Quincy

Michael W. Smith will be in concert this Sunday.

A famous christian singer-songwriter who performed at Billy Graham's funeral is coming to Quincy this weekend.

Three time Grammy award winning Christian artist, Michael W. Smith will appear in concert this Sunday at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

Local Christian Radio station WGCA is hosting the concert as part of its 30th anniversary celebration.

Bruce Rice said it's not always easy to get a well known artist to Quincy.

"It's huge because I think for the Christian community it gives us a real anchor in the word of God because these guys are Christians to the core," he said. "They love the Lord and they spread the gospel so that's the important part. We want to spread the good news of Jesus Christ."

