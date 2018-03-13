Blended learning classes give students real life lesson

Students getting an up close view of a truck.

Students from Brown County who are enrolled in the online diesel tech class, experienced some hands on education today.

They had the chance to see a DOT Foods truck up close and learn about the systems and maintenance required for the vehicles.

Mike Jones with DOT Foods was on hand to give the students information on DOT vehicles and career opportunities with DOT.

"We brought pieces of equipment down that is full functioning, operational," said Jones. "They are going to see pieces and components in the classroom. This is a functioning piece that is driven up and down the road every day."

"It opens up opportunities to go into that field when I get older and helps me understand different things about diesel engines." explained Kaden Behymer, a Brown County student.

Jones said DOT Foods also has an apprentice program with the school that is new this year.