Volunteers needed for community cleanup project

Cans and other trash on the streets and in the park.

The Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers for next month's community wide cleanup.

They will pick up trash, sweep sidewalks, and clean weeds to make the city more presentable to visitors.

Event coordinators said it's had a big impact in the past and it helps out small businesses and home owners.

"It is so important," Chamber Coordinator Savanna Collier said. "So we hear all the time that community beautification is so important to our residence. Not only does it help us feel better living in the town but it helps bring business to town as well which is great for everyone.

The clean up is scheduled for April 21 at 9 a.m. in Central Park. The chamber said you can sign up at their office or over the phone.