Illinois looking to end substitute teacher shortage

Finding a substitute teacher for your child's classroom can be incredibly difficult for area schools.

As a result, there's currently legislation being discussed in Illinois that could help to address that problem.

Julie Stratman is the Director of Human Resources for Quincy Public Schools, and she said on Tuesday that some schools are forced to split students up into different classes on days where there aren't substitutes available.

Proposed legislation in Springfield could allow college students studying to be teachers to work as subs, and Stratman said that's an idea she supports.

"That's getting them in, getting them working with kids." Stratman said. "It's also helping them decide what age group do I really like? Or especially in the elementary, do I like fourth graders, or do I like first graders, because those are the positions I'm going to go for."

This legislation has been sent to committee, and there's currently no timetable on when a vote could take place for it.