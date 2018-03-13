Illinois looking to end substitute teacher shortage - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois looking to end substitute teacher shortage

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
There is a substitute teacher shortage. There is a substitute teacher shortage.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Finding a substitute teacher for your child's classroom can be incredibly difficult for area schools.

As a result, there's currently legislation being discussed in Illinois that could help to address that problem.

Julie Stratman is the Director of Human Resources for Quincy Public Schools, and she said on Tuesday that some schools are forced to split students up into different classes on days where there aren't substitutes available.

Proposed legislation in Springfield could allow college students studying to be teachers to work as subs, and Stratman said that's an idea she supports.

"That's getting them in, getting them working with kids." Stratman said. "It's also helping them decide what age group do I really like? Or especially in the elementary, do I like fourth graders, or do I like first graders, because those are the positions I'm going to go for."

This legislation has been sent to committee, and there's currently no timetable on when a vote could take place for it.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.