QPS updating policies to coincide with state laws

Quincy Public Schools is working to make some policy changes to coincide with new state laws.

The board policy committee took place Tuesday, and members went over some of the current policies on subjects like worker leave, as well as sexual harassment reporting.

Committee member Jim Whitfield said the meeting was aimed at making sure the policies follow state law.

"We just want to make sure that the language that the state recommends coincides and really is what we're doing with our policies as well." Whitfield said. "Just to tighten up the language as well."

The policies discussed will be brought before the school board at the March meeting, and then tabled for thirty days before being voted on.

