QPS not expecting student walkout on 'National School Walkout Day'

Webb said he doesn't think students will walkout on Wednesday.

It's been nearly a month since the deadly school shooting in Florida, and survivors and their allies have turned their grief into activism.

Students around the country will walk out of their classrooms at 10:00 a.m. for 17 minutes, which is one minute for the life of each victim.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said on Tuesday that he's already met with students to discuss school violence and doesn't think any students will participate in the walkout tomorrow.

"Their voice is already being heard, but we think it's important." Webb said. "Students have a lot to say on this matter and what they say does matter, and it's important."

Webb added that if students choose to walkout at the high school, or junior high, the matter will be dealt with by the principals there.