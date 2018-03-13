Tiger Tale: Frericks enjoying last moments with Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Nearly five years after starting her collegiate basketball career at the University of Missouri, QND product Jordan Frericks is on the eve of what will be her final appearance in the NCAA Tournament and her final game in a Mizzou uniform.



"I'm just taking it one day at a time and enjoying every last moment I have with this team and our staff," the fifth year senior forward said.



The road that got Frericks to where she is today, though, was long and winding.



"Last year I learned a lot by watching the game and being a leader from a different area," she recalls.



Because it was from the sidelines where Frericks had to watch what would have been her senior season after a torn ACL robbed her of last season.



"You have to have some type of determination or resiliency that this isn't going to be something that sets you back," she said.



"You kind of have to dig deep and find a different area to attack."



Now a member of three NCAA Tournament qualifying teams in her five years at Mizzou, Frericks, the once shy freshman, has come to command the respect of both coaches and players alike.



"Our entire team has so much respect and admiration for her," said Mizzou head coach Robin Pingeton.



"When she speaks people listen. We just needed her to get out of her shell and actually articulate her thoughts and feelings."



And when the buzzer sounds for the final time, wherever the Tigers season ends, it isn't the wins and losses the fifth year senior will remember the most.



"Oh (I'll remember) the relationships and my coaches," she said.



"I think a lot of people think basketball is just the ball and the court. But our chemistry and our team is just a huge focus."



Frericks and the Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament as a five-seed. They will face Florida Gulf Coast in Saturday's opening round at Stanford.