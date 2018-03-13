Billing dispute leads to possible lawsuit

Construction on the jail is still on track to finish by fall of next year.

At Tuesday night's Adams County Board Meeting, members went into closed session to talk about $117,000 in construction work done on the new Adams County Jail.

Two local parties are still butting heads over a billing dispute.

Officials say Blick's Construction billed the county for additional work that was done during the demolition process but neglected to tell the county before hand.

The board is now disputing the bill.

"I think the county is in a very reasonable position to defend itself in a lawsuit situation," said Jail Committee Chairman Mark Peter.

Regardless of a possible lawsuit, which Peter says could very well happen, he says construction on the jail is still on track to finish by fall of next year.

