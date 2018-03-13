Senate bills address mismanagement at the Illinois Veterans' Home

A package of bi-partisan bills have now been introduced that focus specifically on mismanagement at the vets home.

Four Illinois senators, three democrats and a republican, are backing several bi-partisan bills.

A package of bi-partisan bills have now been introduced that focus specifically on mismanagement at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy over Legionnaires' disease.

The bills were announced Tuesday at a press conference in Springfield, Illinois.

"We the legislature, on a bi-partisan basis, have agreed that it's obviously up to us to handle the responsibility since others will not," said Senator Tom Cullerton.

Four Illinois senators, three Democrats and a Republican, are backing several bi-partisan bills. One requires Illinois veterans homes to notify facility residents and their emergency contacts within 24 hours if two or more residents in the home are diagnosed with an infectious disease within a one month time frame.

Republican Senator Sam McCann says Governor Bruce Rauner's administration needs to be held accountable.

"Just last week the Director of Public Health Nirav Shah, said that they believe they had turned the tide. When in fact, in the previous seven days or less, four new cases had been reported," said Senator McCann. "That's certainly not a turning of the tide."

To keep Legionnaire's bacteria from spreading, lawmakers are also proposing a new water management plan requiring every state operated residence facility to monitor their potable water systems for legionella.

"Veterans at these homes deserve homes that are safe," said Senator Mike Hastings. "The families that have lost loved ones, they deserve justice. I'll just tell you right now, this governor and his administration was reckless and they were negligent in what they've done. The fact that they've failed to act over three years is inexcusable."

Legislators are now waiting for the governor's administration to allocate funding towards the Quincy Veterans' Home.

Senator William Haine says Illinois residents are tired of hearing about the same repeated issues.

"Whatever it is, lets just get it done," said Haine. "He's the executive. We are the legislative branch. If he needs the money we will get it. Do it."

Speaking of funding issues, there was a Senate bill introduced Tuesday to funnel money from the Capitol Development Fund to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, all for capitol improvements at the Quincy Vets' Home.