Louisiana's Burse pledges St. Charles Community College softball

LOUISIANA, MO. (WGEM) -- Louisiana's do-it-all softball player Raelee Burse is now signed, sealed, and delivered.



Burse took the next step in her career on Tuesday morning by pledging to join the St. Charles Community College program this fall.



It's a day Burse has been waiting for, for quite some time.



"It means a lot because I've always wanted to play (college) softball my entire life," Burse said.



"Going to college to play (is great) because of all the hard I've put in the last 10 years."



Burse capped off her senior season with the Lady Bulldogs as a Second Team All-Clarence Cannon Conference selection.