Louisiana's Burse pledges St. Charles Community College softball - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Louisiana's Burse pledges St. Charles Community College softball

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Louisiana's Raelee Burse is taking her softball skills to St. Charles Community College. Louisiana's Raelee Burse is taking her softball skills to St. Charles Community College.

LOUISIANA, MO. (WGEM) -- Louisiana's do-it-all softball player Raelee Burse is now signed, sealed, and delivered.

Burse took the next step in her career on Tuesday morning by pledging to join the St. Charles Community College program this fall.

It's a day Burse has been waiting for, for quite some time.

"It means a lot because I've always wanted to play (college) softball my entire life," Burse said. 

"Going to college to play (is great) because of all the hard I've put in the last 10 years."

Burse capped off her senior season with the Lady Bulldogs as a Second Team All-Clarence Cannon Conference selection.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.