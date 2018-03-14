Hannibal Middle School to hold safety meeting

Parents of students at Hannibal Middle School will have the opportunity to learn more about school safety training Wednesday night.

The school district has been working with the Hannibal Police Department to put an active shooter drill together called A.L.I.C.E, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

Staff within the schools have gone through training, and the school district wants parents to come with questions before practicing the drill with students.

"We want to make sure that we are fully prepared and always gonna make sure that everyone is safe in every possible scenario," said Superintendent Susan Johnson.

The meeting will consist of watching training videos and information to take home.

"Every one of those parents send their kids to school everyday," Hannibal Middle School Principal Matt Nimmo, said. "They trust me and they trust the staff members, to send those kids home just as safe as they were when they come to school."

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday night inside the cafeteria at the Hannibal Middle School cafeteria .

A second meeting will be held on Thursday at Hannibal High School at 6 p.m.