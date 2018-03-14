Rushville woman arrested for having alcohol underage, controlled - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rushville woman arrested for having alcohol underage, controlled substances

By Brian Troutman, Producer
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Rushville woman is facing legal trouble after deputies made a discovery when they stopped her for an out headlight.

The Adams County Sheriff's office reports that they arrested Carley M Hankins, 20, of Rushville, Illinois Tuesday night.

They originally stopped Hankins on Highway 24 in Camp Point, Illinois for having only one lit headlight at 8:20 p.m. 

The Sheriff's Office said she was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.

She also received a citation for illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor.

 

