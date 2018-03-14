Quincy High students participate in national walkout - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy High students participate in national walkout

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy High School students participated in the nationwide walkout today to protest gun violence.

At approximately 10 a.m. QHS students walked out to the front of campus and formed a circle.

A list of the 17 names of the victims of the Parkland, Florida, shooting was placed inside the circle of students.

Students said the main goal today was to remember the victims from Parkland, but also to make their voices heard.

