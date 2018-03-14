Single vehicle accident near Hannibal Airport - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Single vehicle accident near Hannibal Airport

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

An SUV was involved in a single car accident near the Hannibal Regional Airport airport Wednesday at approximately 11:00 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver accidentally ran off the road and hit a concrete post.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The accident is under investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

