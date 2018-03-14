Local daycare noticing shortage for workers

If you're having trouble finding daycare for your child, you're not alone.

Ron Caywood, owner of Caywood Youth Center, said there is a need for child care workers and he has noticed early childhood programs at local colleges are experiencing lack of enrollment..

"A lot of it has to do with pay and a lot of it has to do with stress and the anxiety, it's a stressful job from dealing with infants all the way to school agers," Caywood said.

Daycare cost paid by parents only covers a fraction of what it takes to run the facility, he added.

West Central Child Care Connection is a referral agency helps families find child care and manage the program to help pay, if they qualify.

Child care can cost families more than $13,000 per year in Illinois according to Child Care Aware of America.

"They need a responsible caregiver, who is knowledge and who care provide the quality of care that the children deserve," child care specialist Elisabeth O'Donnell, said.

The average median hourly wage of a child care worker is $10.18 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



