Highland High School hosts memorial instead of walkout

Highland High School hosts memorial instead of walkout

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A northeast Missouri school had a different approach to showing their support to students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

One by one, the names of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims were read out loud at Highland High School Wednesday morning.

"It's more respectful to have our moments of silence, to honor the students, faculty, and staff, to honor their lives that have been taken." Senior Joshua French said.

Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) held a memorial service this morning as an alternative to a walkout. Superintendent John French said it's been a topic of conversation over the last month.

"To see the faces, and read off the names, they see that that's kids that could have been their classmates, and so I think it kind of hits home." French said.

Students like Jacie Eisenberg said the event was put on as a way to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

"I don't want to ignore them." Eisenberg said. "I think that it's important that we don't forget, that we don't just blow over the issues that are occurring."

School Resource Officer Cory Bennett, oversees SADD, and he said students decided that instead of walking out of the building, the best way to show their support was to memorialize those lost in the shooting.

"It's out there." Bennett said. "They're talking about it, and we can't run from it, but we want to memorialize those victims, and not forget them."

Superintendent French added that the district currently has security in place that involves both advanced locking systems on doors, as well as security cameras that are constantly monitored by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

