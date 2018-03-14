Career fair by Junior Achievement for 8th graders - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Career fair by Junior Achievement for 8th graders

Posted:
A group of students hearing about collegiate athletics. A group of students hearing about collegiate athletics.
A group of 8th graders at the career fair. A group of 8th graders at the career fair.
Students listening to a presentation. Students listening to a presentation.
A presenter speaks about his experience as an athlete. A presenter speaks about his experience as an athlete.
Quincy University logo. Quincy University logo.

Hundreds of 8th graders attended a career fair at Quincy University Wednesday put on by Junior Achievement. 

Students were able to pick which sessions to attend based on their interests. Some were based on agriculture, education, law enforcement, and information technology. 

Jeff Zanger, a St. Francis social studies teacher, says Junior Achievement offers programs for the 6th and 8th graders at his school, and the fair is a great opportunity for students to learn about career paths earlier in life. 

"The most exciting thing for me as a teacher is that the 8th graders are now having conversations that we never did when I was in school," said Zanger. 

To learn more about the mission of and programs offered by Junior Achievement, head to its website

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.