Career fair by Junior Achievement for 8th graders

Hundreds of 8th graders attended a career fair at Quincy University Wednesday put on by Junior Achievement.

Students were able to pick which sessions to attend based on their interests. Some were based on agriculture, education, law enforcement, and information technology.

Jeff Zanger, a St. Francis social studies teacher, says Junior Achievement offers programs for the 6th and 8th graders at his school, and the fair is a great opportunity for students to learn about career paths earlier in life.

"The most exciting thing for me as a teacher is that the 8th graders are now having conversations that we never did when I was in school," said Zanger.

To learn more about the mission of and programs offered by Junior Achievement, head to its website.