Dot Foods to open employee healthcare facility

Dot Foods is opening a healthcare facility for its employees and their families near the company's Mt. Sterling campus. 

Julia Zimmerman of Dot Foods said the health center will serve anywhere from 7,000 to 8,000 people covered by the company's health insurance.

It will provide a variety of care, including treatment of minor injuries and illnesses, annual physicals, and some vaccines and physical therapy. 

"We want our employees to have access to the convenience of getting good care, quality care, and at affordable prices," said Zimmerman. 

For Zimmerman, the facility is very special because it demonstrates the company's commitment to continuing the legacy of co-founders.

