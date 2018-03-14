Business summit focuses on technology and growth

Adams Fiber, one of the businesses that has been growing in the Tri-States.

Lee County Economic Development made the trip down to the summit.

Growth was a big topic at a local business summit Wednesday.

Business owners and economic developers are focused on growth and building a better workforce for people coming out of school.

Adams Fiber is an example of growth in the Tri-States. The company started small, but has now grown to cover a large area.

Wednesday's summit was focused on using innovation and technology to grow businesses like this one.

Dozens of businesses from Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois spent the morning talking innovation, technology, and change.

The goal? To help regional companies grow.

"Sometimes I think we are a little insulated here in the Tri-States but the innovation is coming and we want to partner with people to bring it here," Darlene Scheuermann with Business Sales Executive at Adams Fiber said.

Adams Fiber was one company at the conference which has seen a lot of change.

They started as a small business in Golden, Illinois and have since has grown to locations in Quincy and Mt. Sterling because of the needs in the community.

"If a small business doesn't have an IT staff, we can be it for them. We are seeing more small businesses leaping into technology," Scheuermann said.

A key part of that growth and development?

Planning for the the future.

Keynote Speaker, author Jack Uldrich said 65 percent of kindergartners will be working in jobs that don't even exist.

"I hope one of the key takeaways is we need to bring our educational system to the 21st century to prepare for a different future," Uldrich said.

Lee County Economic Development knows how important training is, with one of the highest unemployment rates in the state of Iowa and working together with Missouri and Illinois could change those numbers.

"It's a way we stay in touch with them, how we can leverage our workforce throughout the whole area and connect various industries where they can utilize each others services," Joe Steil said.

Anna Haney, who owns Noviqu in Moberly Missouri said cross-border relationships are very important to business.

"It brings together a meeting of the minds and a good conversation in an open environment about the future, solutions, and what's next out there."

Organizers said they want to do another summit in the future but no set date has been announced yet.