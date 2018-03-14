New trail signs at a Hannibal park

One of the new signs along the trail.

The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department installed new signs at the Sodalis Nature Preserve.

Mary Lynne Richards with the parks department said the signs were put up along Pirate Ridge Trail.

She said that trail isn't paved. She said the signs will make it easier for hikers to stay on the right trail and not get lost.

"There was just a problem with people wondering where they were. They weren't sure if they were on the right trails so now they will be able to find their way."

16 signs in total have been placed along the trail.