'We're here to compete,' WIU ready for WNIT clash

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- Rather than watch the WNIT Selection Show Western Illinois senior Morgan Blumer decided to watch a movie Monday night.



During the flick her phone started buzzing. A lot.



"It was just a load of texts. I was like, no way we're going to Vermillion (South Dakota)," Blumer said. "I was joking, maybe we'll get to go to Vermillion. Then it actually happened. I was like, no way."



Originally, the Leathernecks (22-9) were paired with Summit League opponent South Dakota in the first round, which didn't exactly excite Western head coach JD Gravina and his players.



Fellow senior Emily Clemens, "It was shocking. I texted (head coach JD) Gravina right away. I'm like, what is this all about?"



Gravina couldn't believe it either.



"You'd have to ask my wife. She said I threw a fit like like a three-year-old toddler," he joked.



"It's such a neat experience to make a postseason tournament and I was frustrated. I thought that would take away from the experience, not as far as a level of basketball but going to some place new (and) facing a new opponent."



But tournament officials made a mistake.



WNIT rules don't allow conference foes to play in the first round. The bracket was adjusted and the Leathernecks were sent to Colorado State (20-11) instead.



"Any team that makes the WNIT is going to be a talented team," junior Taylor Higginbotham said of Thursday's first round foe.



"Looking at their roster it looks like they have a solid amount of height going for them. We're definitely going to have to see how we need to adjust our defense."



Western is making its unprecedented third straight postseason berth and in search of an extended stay this time around.



"We're looking for a chance to prove the kind of team we are and the kind of caliber team that we can be," Clemens said. "I think going into a new opponent will be a fun opportunity."



"The really fun thing about this is with the NCAA Tournament it was 90 percent about the experience and maybe 10 percent of the game, because you're playing Florida State (and) the seed we had, had never won in history," Gravina said when comparing last season to this season.



"I think now it's 20 percent about the experience but 80 percent about the game."



Blumer says the Leathernecks are out to prove they have plenty left in the tank.



"It's good to show the state of Illinois, let alone the country, we're not just a little mid-major team," she said.



"We're here to compete."