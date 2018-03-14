Illini West's two-sport standout Clampitt joins Culver-Stockton - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illini West's two-sport standout Clampitt joins Culver-Stockton

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Illini West's Baylee Clampitt pledged Culver-Stockton basketball and softball on Wednesday. Illini West's Baylee Clampitt pledged Culver-Stockton basketball and softball on Wednesday.

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- Illini West two-sport standout Baylee Clampitt took her college signing ceremony to her now home on Wednesday.

Clampitt was in Charles Fieldhouse on the campus of Culver-Stockton to make it official.

She's joining the Lady Wildcats and will play both basketball and softball.

Clampitt simply didn't want to quit either sport.

"Ever since I was young I loved softball and basketball. It's awesome knowing that I'm going to get to come to (Culver-Stockton) and play both sports, and not to have to pick either one," Clampitt said.

"I think it's going to be a whole new experience for me and I'm looking to work more this summer to be ready for it. I'm excited."

Clampitt recently capped off her senior basketball season with a pair of All-State honors.

She averaged a team-high 20 points for the Chargers during their 27-win campaign.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.