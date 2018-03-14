Illini West's two-sport standout Clampitt joins Culver-Stockton

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- Illini West two-sport standout Baylee Clampitt took her college signing ceremony to her now home on Wednesday.



Clampitt was in Charles Fieldhouse on the campus of Culver-Stockton to make it official.



She's joining the Lady Wildcats and will play both basketball and softball.



Clampitt simply didn't want to quit either sport.



"Ever since I was young I loved softball and basketball. It's awesome knowing that I'm going to get to come to (Culver-Stockton) and play both sports, and not to have to pick either one," Clampitt said.



"I think it's going to be a whole new experience for me and I'm looking to work more this summer to be ready for it. I'm excited."



Clampitt recently capped off her senior basketball season with a pair of All-State honors.



She averaged a team-high 20 points for the Chargers during their 27-win campaign.