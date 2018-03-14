Hannibal students prepare for active shooter training

Thursday will be the first day students in the Hannibal School District learn this drill but the district decided to run it by the parents first.

Faculty and staff at Hannibal schools are prepared for a possible shooting but are the students? Hannibal parents are now learning the plan the school district and police have developed in case of a school shooting.

The plan is called A.L.I.C.E. Training. That stands for "alert, lock down, inform, counter, and evacuate."

"It's a proactive approach to any violent intruder or any emergency situation," said Lieutenant John Zerbonia with the Hannibal Police Department.

Lt. Zerbonia says it's important parents are informed. The old way of just hiding under a desk and waiting for the police may not work anymore.

"Most of these incidents, active shooters, are over in less than five or six minutes," said Lt. Zerbonia. "On average it takes law enforcement about that time, if not more, to show up on scene. So the damage is done by the time law enforcement has already arrived."

On Thursday, students will watch a video and then split off into classrooms for a shooter scenario where they will learn to fight back against the gunman.

Parent Chris Hull says he's glad he came to Wednesday night's meeting. He wants to keep the lines of communication open with his kids so when they come home on Thursday afternoon sharing they learned he can be there to help guide them in the right direction.

"If you just watch the news and nobody talks to them, I'd be scared too but if you have a parent or a teacher or a superintendent talking to them about it, like they're doing now, then I think it eases their fears," said Hull.

District officials plan on doing the A.L.I.C.E. Training with elementary school children later this year. It'll be the same program but tweaked a little to be more age appropriate.

Hannibal High School will take part in the A.L.I.C.E Training on Friday. An informational meeting for high school parents will be Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the high school.