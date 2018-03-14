Quincy parks get ready for spring - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy parks get ready for spring

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy's Moorman Park is getting some improvements as they get ready to open for the spring. 

According to our news gathering partners at the Quincy Herald Whig, at Wednesday night's Quincy Park Board Meeting, members approved re-surfacing the parking lot in front of the batting cages and the Moorman main parking lot. 

It'll cost roughly $27,000. People we spoke with think it's important the park district keep maintaining city parks. 

"You just kind of look around and tell the maintenance hasn't been kept up because of the winter, but that's to be expected," said Garrett Burgman.

"Everybody enjoys coming out to the parks and I think it's a great community and everybody enjoys it," said Issac Helmick.

Also at Wednesday's meeting, park board members decided to wait until next month on whether to seek voter permission to sell a 5.5-acre tract in the northeast portion of Parker Heights Park. 

Commissioners voted 6-1 to table a measure to have an archeological survey completed on the parcel. 

