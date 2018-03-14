Together Again: Payson seniors team up for signing ceremony

PAYSON, IL. (WGEM) -- Together they set history as part of Payson Seymour's first state championship in the history of the volleyball program last fall.



So it makes perfect sense for four of the Lady Indian seniors to team up one final time.



In front of hundreds who packed one half of the Payson gymnasium Wednesday, Josie Stanford, Melina Tedrow, Kamryn Flesner, and Paige Perrine, held their signing day ceremony together.



Stanford and Tedrow are taking the NCAA Division I route with Stanford picking Arkansas State and Tedrow heading to Indiana State.



"They always say when you get on campus you know. I didn't believe it but it's really true," Stanford said of her comfort level with Arkansas State.



"You have this feeling I want to spend the next four years here. It was just great."



According to Tedrow, "I had an immediate connection with the (Indiana State) coaches. I think they're incredible and they're new. I think they're going to continue build on the program and they really saw my value."



Flesner and Perrine have chosen to stay closer to home.



Flesner will join her brother at MacMurray in Jacksonville while Perrine will be part of John Wood's return to campus.



Both are more than comfortable with their decisions.



"The family feel, I felt very welcomed," Flesner said of MacMurray.



"Everyone was so accepting when I was there and I felt so much love, and the coach really recruited me hard. I loved their nursing program as well."



Perrine added: "It's going to be interesting. I'm really excited to see how things turn out and excited to play for a new program. It's closer to home and I really like the coach and the atmosphere, and I like how small it is."



All four seniors played critical roles in Payson's 41-win campaign which ended on the state's top stage at Redbird Arena.