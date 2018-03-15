Wednesday's Area Scores - March 14 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - March 14

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Tucker Kunzeman struck out 13 and hit a home run in Griggsville-Perry's win at Brussels. Tucker Kunzeman struck out 13 and hit a home run in Griggsville-Perry's win at Brussels.

**High School Softball**

Griggsville-Perry: 7
Brussels: 8
(Game 1)

Griggsville-Perry: 13
Brussels: 1
(Game 2)
Jordan Brite: combined 6-for-7 in doubleheader
-- called in second inning due to darkness


**High School Baseball**

Griggsville-Perry: 5
Brussels: 4
-- 8 Innings
Tucker Kunzeman: HR, 13 K's
Colton Ivey: 2-4, solo HR


**College Baseball**

Western Illinois: 1
14) Indiana: 11
Steve McShane: 3-4
Leathernecks: (0-12)

Missouri Baptist: 18
Hannibal-LaGrange: 5
Seth Brown: 3 RBI's
Trojans: (4-15, 1-6)

