Keokuk man facing drug charges

A Keokuk man is facing drug charges following a Wednesday night traffic stop.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports around 7:30 Wednesday night, deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Highway 61 at 1000th in Mendon, Illinois.

During the stop, deputies found out both TeCarl Steele, 28, of Keokuk, Iowa and Sascha Barry, 29, of Warsaw, Illinois, both of whom were in the vehicle had outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies claim they were given consent to search the vehicle, where they found what they suspect to be meth.

Deputies also discovered a controlled substance in individual baggies.

Steele is facing several drug-related charges, two outstanding warrants, and a charge of obstructing ID.

Barry is just facing charges related to her outstanding arrest warrant.