Boil order issued for some Clark County residents

Clark County Water District issued a boil order for some Clark County residents Thursday morning.

The district stated the boil order is for residents on Highway BB west to Highway A and south to Wyaconda.

Service was interrupted at 10:45 a.m Thursday as officials repaired a water line.

The district stated service would remain interrupted for approximately 2 hours.

The boil order will be in effect when service returns and will last for 48 hours.