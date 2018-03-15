Boil order issued for some Clark County residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued for some Clark County residents

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Clark County Water District issued a boil order for some Clark County residents Thursday morning.

The district stated the boil order is for residents on Highway BB west to Highway A and south to Wyaconda.

Service was interrupted at 10:45 a.m Thursday as officials repaired a water line.

The district stated service would remain interrupted for approximately 2 hours. 

The boil order will be in effect when service returns and will last for 48 hours.

