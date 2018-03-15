Two arrested in Hannibal domestic disturbance

A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests in Hannibal on Wednesday, according to Hannibal Police.

Hannibal Lieutenant J.M. Grote says that Thomas Dickerson 41 of Hannibal was arrested for domestic assault, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and an active felony warrant.

Grote says Tomesiha Dickerson 20 of Hannibal was also arrested for possession of marijuana.

Hannibal Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of South 7th at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Grote, one of the subjects involved, Thomas Dickerson had fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival.

On Wednesday evening officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Unite (ACES) located Thomas Dickerson and his vehicle at a hotel in Hannibal. With the assistance of the Special Response Team, search warrants were executed on the vehicle and hotel room, Grote said.

Police found significant amounts of cocaine and heroin. Thomas Dickerson was taken to Marion County Jail.

Tomeisha Dickerson was also taken into custody for possession of marijuana. She was later released with a summons.