Rauner details plans for Illinois Veterans' Home future

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner came to the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy today to talk about the future of the home, which he says includes plans to buy a recently-closed nursing home in Quincy as a place to temporarily house veterans.

Mike Hoffman, the Veterans Home Project Manager, said a short-term plan is to buy a recently-closed nursing home in Quincy as a possible location to house some of the veterans during construction. He said the plan is to finalize a contract on buying the former Sycamore Healthcare facility at 720 Sycamore St. in the next couple months.

Hoffman said the Sycamore Healthcare facility would still need to be renovated.

Rauner said they would also be adding some modular units, since the Sycamore Healthcare facility couldn't house all the residents.

Officials say these are only to be used as an option in case veterans need to be moved out of the Veterans Home for construction.

Rauner said the long-term plan is to build a world-class facility in Quincy in the next two years. He emphasized urgency on the project, and said he doesn't want any red tape to slow down the project.

"We're going to keep our veterans safe and healthy and make this the best veterans' home in America." Rauner said. He added that he plans to stay at the home in the spring and summer while improvements are being made.

Hoffman said they hope to have a final plan in place by fall.