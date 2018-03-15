Local eyecare center hosts food drive - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local eyecare center hosts food drive

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

International Eyecare Center locations around the Tri-States are holding a food drive in honor of some past employees.

 "IEC Family Gone Not Forgotten" is in memory of IEC employees that have passed away over the years. They are asking for non-perishable foods that they will donate to local food pantries across the Tri-States.

"There's always hunger and I don't think that we can say there is only hunger around Christmas or around the holidays," said Dr. Kristie Chevalier an International Eyecare Center Optometrist. "We have this all year round. So, we want to help those in need."

The food drive will continue until March 31st and you can drop off your items during normal business hours.

International Eyecare Center locations:

  • Quincy, IL: 2445 Broadway
  • Hannibal, MO: 215 Progress Rd
  • Pittsfield, IL: 201 N Madison
  • Jacksonville, IL: 1689 W Morton Ave
  • Mt. Sterling, IL: 105 W Main
  • Ft. Madison, IA: 619 10th Street
  • Memphis, MO: 450 E Sigler Ave
