Knox County School issues a statement on shooting threat

The Knox County R-I School District in Edina, Missouri, issued a statement Thursday addressing an incident that happened on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Andy Turgeon, Wednesday at approximately 3:10 p.m., the school district was made aware of the words "school shooting coming" written in the boys' bathroom at the high school.

The district stated the incident was reported to law enforcement and immediately investigated.

"The investigation included procedures that we cannot discuss specifically, because they are part of the school district’s security plan," Turegeon stated.

"However, we can tell you that based upon all of the information available, it was determined that no immediate threat of harm existed. That is why school is in session today (Thursday)."

"Nevertheless, the statement has caused great concern and disruption in the Knox County Schools, and in the wider school community. Board of Education policy and the Student Code of Conduct provide consequences for this type of misconduct, and the policies and Code of Conduct will be followed in this situation." Turgeon wrote.

"Of course, we cannot now and will not in the future be able to provide specific information about student discipline. But we can assure you that appropriate measures have been and will continue to be taken to prevent any recurrence of such conduct."

Turegeon concluded the statement by reassuring and thanking students, staff, parents and patrons.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing, is more important to the school district than the safety and security of our students, staff, and others present on school premises, at any time. We will take every permissible measure to ensure that safety, at all times," Turegeon added. "We thank the students, staff, parents, and patrons of the district for their support in connection with this incident – and at all other times."