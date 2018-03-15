Farmers are preparing for spring planting season

Farmers said they are making sure their farm equipment is ready to go for when they start planting

Planting season is right around the corner and local farmers are busy preparing.

Dennis Dempsey an Illinois Farmer says he is getting maintenance done on his farm machinery and he has all his corn and soybean seed ready to be planted. He said the recent rain was much needed before they start planting.

"A month and a half ago we were kind of worried about how much moisture we had going into spring, but now we are feeling a lot better about it," said Dempsey. "We've got some rain. We're probably not completely charged up in soil moisture, but it's a good start and feeling a little more confident going into spring."

Dempsey said if the temperatures are warm enough and there is enough moisture in the soil, farmers will start planting corn by early April.