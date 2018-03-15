Farmers are preparing for spring planting season

A local sleep center says if you are having troubles getting a good night sleep it may be a sleep disorder.More >>
Clark Water has issued a Boil Order for Clark Co residents on Highway BB West to Highway A and South to Wyaconda.More >>
Dot Foods is opening a healthcare facility for its employees and their families near the company's Mt. Sterling campus.More >>
Child care can cost families more than more $13,000 per year in Illiniois according to Child Care Aware of America.More >>
Quincy's Moorman Park is getting some improvements as they get ready to open for the Spring.More >>
Faculty and staff at Hannibal schools are prepared for a possible shooting but are the students? Hannibal parents are now learning the plan the school district and police have developed in case of a school shooting.More >>
Hundreds of 8th graders attended a career fair at Quincy University Wednesday put on by Junior Achievement. Students were able to pick which sessions to attend based on their interests. Some were based on agriculture, education, law enforcement, and information technology.More >>
A Northeast Missouri school had a different approach to showing their support to students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.More >>
