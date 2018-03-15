Ameren Illinois plans to upgrade natural gas infrastructure

Ameren Illinois announced it's upgrading the natural gas infrastructure in downtown Quincy as a part of a multi-year effort to modernize the energy delivery system in central and southern Illinois.

Yum Factory is one of several Quincy businesses looking forward to the updated technology. Co-owner Melanie Aitken said she believes the upgrades will improve reliability and boost economic growth.

"The more infrastructure we can build, the more people are coming in here," Aitken said. "That's better for every single business that's here, so that's wonderful."

Chad Cloninger, division 1 director for Ameren Illinois, said construction for the $1.3 million project will happen between 6th and 10th street and between Jersey Street and Broadway. 2 miles worth of gas main will be upgraded with new pipes that are prone to less leakage, and a redundant feed will help prevent interruptions to service.

"We have a lot more modern technology with excess flow valves to our customers which if the service is cut, the gas will automatically shut off to the building," Cloninger said. So we're just trying to be more reliable, more safe, and help better the community."

Ameren Supervising Engineer Quinton Snyder said that while no streets will shut down, residents need to be aware of potholes and re-directed traffic.

"There will be some disruption, but we have a clean-up contractor that will be immediately following all of our construction crews in order to put it back the way it was before it started," said Snyder.

Aitken hopes that the project won't affect customers being able to access her shop.

"If we you know can avoid the potholes and we still have parking and we don't block things, I think it's a fabulous idea," Aitken said. "If it gets to be where we have potholes and our customers can't come in, well then that changes things. So I'm hoping they really have a great plan for that."

Ameren officials wants residents to let them know if they're aware of any customer-owned underground pipes or wires in your area, such as a sprinkler system or an invisible dog fence. Please call construction supervisor Kelly McElroy at 217-221-0846 or email her at KMcElroy2@ameren.com.

Crews began work last week, and the project will be completed in August. Ameren officials says funding will come from their existing budget and no customer rates will increase due to the project.



