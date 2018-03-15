Hannibal students prepare for active shooter

Hannibal Middle School students got hands-on training on how to handle an active shooter Thursday.

"You have to be prepared in case the worst case scenario does happen," said Hannibal Middle School Teacher Kyle Arthaud. "If you have an armed intruder or a dangerous intruder in the building. We need to have at least an idea of where we're going to be doing."

The training is called A.L.I.C.E. It stands for "Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate." The students put this training to the test Thursday in a simulation.

Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson said, "The teachers will instruct the students on what's best. Depending on placement in the building, is it better to lock the door and put things in front of the door or are they far enough away that they can leave the building and get to safety?"

Teachers explained it's important for students to go through this training as well because if an active shooter were to come to school, then everyone will know what to do.

"The adults can train all we want and we can talk about the ins and outs of it," said Arthaud. "But if the students aren't trained in that situation or aren't at least aware of what to do in that situation and if that situation ever does arise, we're going to be dealing with mass chaos."

Johnson said this training is important because it's difficult to prepare for this type of situation. She added that it will become standard just like fire and tornado drills.

"This is a really good exercise and one in which we will be doing every year just like we do with those other drills because I feel like we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't prepare them for those events if they ever should occur," Johnson.

Hannibal High School students will go through the training Friday.