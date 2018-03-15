Brush fire destroys camper in Ralls County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Brush fire destroys camper in Ralls County

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Firefighters battled a brush fire around 5 p.m. Thursday night off Route O, south of Hannibal in Ralls County.

Hannibal Rural Fire Chief Mike Dobson said a small recreational fire got out of hand, became a brush fire and then spread, engulfing a camper. Dobson said there were propane tanks inside the camper, which led to some small explosions.

The has been contained for the most part, Dobson said, and no injuries were reported.

