Brush fire destroys camper in Ralls County

Firefighters battled a brush fire around 5 p.m. Thursday night off Route O, south of Hannibal in Ralls County.



Hannibal Rural Fire Chief Mike Dobson said a small recreational fire got out of hand, became a brush fire and then spread, engulfing a camper. Dobson said there were propane tanks inside the camper, which led to some small explosions.

The has been contained for the most part, Dobson said, and no injuries were reported.