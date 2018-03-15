Energy assistance deadline approaching

An energy bill similar to one you would bring when applying for the program.

The deadline for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is just two weeks away.

Brent Engel with NECAC said they still have a little over $500,000 dollars left in the program.

He said that money is only available for this program and if it's not distributed then it will go away.

"We want people who still have utility bills to pay for the winter to give us a call and get signed up because the money is there. It's federal money that has been allocated for Missouri and for NECAC," said Engel.

The deadline to apply is March 31st but NECAC's offices will be closed that day and the day before so you'll want to set up an appointment before March 29.

At that appointment you will want to bring proof of income, your most recent energy bill, and social security cards for everyone that lives in your home.