Building renovations continue in Downtown Quincy

Sara Platt says she's excited to move her business into one of the revitalized historic buildings.

This was the damage after the July 2015 windstorm that swept through the Tri-States.

A building heavily damaged by the 2015 windstorm will soon breathe new life again.

Bret Austin is the project manager behind the renovation and admits it has taken a while to start rebuilding.

Damage from the July 2015 windstorm completely wiped out the building that used to house the restaurant 'Greek to Me.' Renovations are now starting to take shape on the block of 6th Street from Maine to Hampshire.

Bret Austin is the project manager behind the renovation and admits it has taken a while to start rebuilding. Crews have certainly had to rebuild, from the ground up.

"It's sort of a phoenix rising from the ashes sort of thing." said Austin.

When it's all complete, Austin says four commercial spots and eight lofts will take up the vacant store fronts on 6th Street.

"When we started to get the residential component added in, and these buildings right here will be a major part of that, that really is when I could see things turning the corner because it makes that eight to five neighborhood more of a 24-7 neighborhood," said Austin.

Sara Platt, owner of The Sweet Apricot Shop, will soon be moving her business into what used to be 'Greek to Me.'

Platt says she's excited to now operate out of one of Quincy's revitalized historic buildings.

"I wanted this building specifically because it's from 1880's so the frame of the building itself, with the exposed brick and the original tin tile ceiling," said Platt. "It's so cool to be in business in a place like that. "

On Thursday, one of the last components was wrapping up with new concrete being laid behind the building.

Austin says the two new retail stores should be open by mid-April. No word yet on when the lofts will be complete.

