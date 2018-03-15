Clark County's Weaver is The People's Choice

(WGEM) -- Six finalists and only one winner.



Voting has ended in the first of four People's Choice awards from the high school basketball season and it's time to unveil girls Coach of the Year.



Clark County's John Weaver is your winner after receiving half of the more than 1,000 votes cast on WGEM.com.



Weaver guided the Lady Indians to their first state tournament appearance since 1995 and a fourth place finish in Class 3 this season.



Brown County's Dave Phelps was runner-up in the voting, followed by Wilson Neill from West Hancock.



WGEM Sports will feature Weaver in the days to come.