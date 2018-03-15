City officials hope for federal funding to restore Quincy Bay - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City officials hope for federal funding to restore Quincy Bay

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new push, years in the making, is underway for a major restoration project on the Quincy Bay. 

Earlier this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Quincy Bay as one of ten river projects under consideration for federal funding. 

The Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association is now trying to secure $15-million to $20-million in federal dollars to address shallow water caused by years of sediment accumulation.

"If we don't do something now it may not happen in our lifetime," said Rob Ebbing with the Quincy Boat Club. "If that doesn't happen, in the next ten years you're going to be looking at a marsh out here and the bay will be gone. The largest natural bay of the Mississippi River would be gone."

Only three of the ten projects being considered will receive funding, which is why it's important for the community to show their support. 

At Wednesday night's Quincy Park Board meeting, they put their support behind the cause. 

You can help by sending a letter of support to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Clock Tower Building, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61204-2004.

