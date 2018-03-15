Thursday's Area Scores - March 15 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - March 15

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Ben Whittaker homered twice and went 4-for-4 in QND's win over Illini West. Ben Whittaker homered twice and went 4-for-4 in QND's win over Illini West.

**College Basketball, Women's**

(WNIT, First Round)
Western Illinois: 64
Colorado State: 67
Taylor Higginbotham: 17 pts, 8 rebs
Michelle Farrow: 14 pts
Emily Clemens: 11 pts
Leathernecks: (22-10), held without a FG for the final 2:51


**High School Baseball**

Illini West: 4
QND: 10
Ben Whittaker: 4-4, 2 HR's, 3 RBI's
Carter Boyer: 2 RBI's

Quincy High: 14
West Hancock: 2
Final/6 Innings
Kade Zanger: 3-4, 4 RBI's
Alex Harbin: 2-4, 2 RBI's

North Greene: 1
Brown County: 14
Joe Hendricker: HR, 3 RBI's (WP, 10 K's)

West Central: 12
Pleasant Hill: 1
Drew Evans: WP

Triopia: 10
Greenfield: 4
Zach Rouland: HR, 5 RBI's


**High School Softball**

West Hancock: 0
Quincy High: 13
Final/5 Innings
Kiley Espinoza/Hannah Fuglaar: HR's

North Greene: 5
Brown County: 12
Chloe Alsup: 3 RBI's


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Williamsville: 0
QND: 9
Ellie Peters: first career goal and Hat Trick
Lady Raiders: (2-0)


**College Baseball**

John Wood: 6
Rockland CC: 7
Final/8 Innings
Cody Brown: 2-run single
Trail Blazers: (3-6)


**College Softball**

Western Illinois: 0
Kansas: 8

Western Illinois: 6
UMKC: 7
Leathernecks: (6-19)

Culver-Stockton: 4
Clarke: 0
(Game 1)
McKena O'Donnell: CG 3-hitter

Culver-Stockton: 5
Clarke: 4
(Game 2)
Cassie Burris: 2-3, HR, 2 runs
Wildcats: (6-7, 4-0)

