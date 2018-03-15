Thursday's Area Scores - March 15

Ben Whittaker homered twice and went 4-for-4 in QND's win over Illini West.

**College Basketball, Women's**



(WNIT, First Round)

Western Illinois: 64

Colorado State: 67

Taylor Higginbotham: 17 pts, 8 rebs

Michelle Farrow: 14 pts

Emily Clemens: 11 pts

Leathernecks: (22-10), held without a FG for the final 2:51





**High School Baseball**



Illini West: 4

QND: 10

Ben Whittaker: 4-4, 2 HR's, 3 RBI's

Carter Boyer: 2 RBI's



Quincy High: 14

West Hancock: 2

Final/6 Innings

Kade Zanger: 3-4, 4 RBI's

Alex Harbin: 2-4, 2 RBI's



North Greene: 1

Brown County: 14

Joe Hendricker: HR, 3 RBI's (WP, 10 K's)



West Central: 12

Pleasant Hill: 1

Drew Evans: WP



Triopia: 10

Greenfield: 4

Zach Rouland: HR, 5 RBI's





**High School Softball**



West Hancock: 0

Quincy High: 13

Final/5 Innings

Kiley Espinoza/Hannah Fuglaar: HR's



North Greene: 5

Brown County: 12

Chloe Alsup: 3 RBI's





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Williamsville: 0

QND: 9

Ellie Peters: first career goal and Hat Trick

Lady Raiders: (2-0)





**College Baseball**



John Wood: 6

Rockland CC: 7

Final/8 Innings

Cody Brown: 2-run single

Trail Blazers: (3-6)





**College Softball**



Western Illinois: 0

Kansas: 8



Western Illinois: 6

UMKC: 7

Leathernecks: (6-19)



Culver-Stockton: 4

Clarke: 0

(Game 1)

McKena O'Donnell: CG 3-hitter



Culver-Stockton: 5

Clarke: 4

(Game 2)

Cassie Burris: 2-3, HR, 2 runs

Wildcats: (6-7, 4-0)