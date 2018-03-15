Thursday's Area Scores - March 15

**College Basketball, Women's**
(WNIT, First Round)
Western Illinois: 64
Colorado State: 67
Taylor Higginbotham: 17 pts, 8 rebs
Michelle Farrow: 14 pts
Emily Clemens: 11 pts
Leathernecks: (22-10), held without a FG for the final 2:51
**High School Baseball**
Illini West: 4
QND: 10
Ben Whittaker: 4-4, 2 HR's, 3 RBI's
Carter Boyer: 2 RBI's
Quincy High: 14
West Hancock: 2
Final/6 Innings
Kade Zanger: 3-4, 4 RBI's
Alex Harbin: 2-4, 2 RBI's
North Greene: 1
Brown County: 14
Joe Hendricker: HR, 3 RBI's (WP, 10 K's)
West Central: 12
Pleasant Hill: 1
Drew Evans: WP
Triopia: 10
Greenfield: 4
Zach Rouland: HR, 5 RBI's
**High School Softball**
West Hancock: 0
Quincy High: 13
Final/5 Innings
Kiley Espinoza/Hannah Fuglaar: HR's
North Greene: 5
Brown County: 12
Chloe Alsup: 3 RBI's
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Williamsville: 0
QND: 9
Ellie Peters: first career goal and Hat Trick
Lady Raiders: (2-0)
**College Baseball**
John Wood: 6
Rockland CC: 7
Final/8 Innings
Cody Brown: 2-run single
Trail Blazers: (3-6)
**College Softball**
Western Illinois: 0
Kansas: 8
Western Illinois: 6
UMKC: 7
Leathernecks: (6-19)
Culver-Stockton: 4
Clarke: 0
(Game 1)
McKena O'Donnell: CG 3-hitter
Culver-Stockton: 5
Clarke: 4
(Game 2)
Cassie Burris: 2-3, HR, 2 runs
Wildcats: (6-7, 4-0)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.