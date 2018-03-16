True Gamer: Quincy High's Brassfield joins C-SC esports program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

True Gamer: Quincy High's Brassfield joins C-SC esports program

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Quincy High School senior is taking his gaming skills to Culver-Stockton. Quincy High School senior is taking his gaming skills to Culver-Stockton.

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- For the first time ever Quincy High School is sending one of its own to the newly formed Culver-Stockton esports program.

Blake Brassfield pledged to become a Wildcat on Thursday.

Years and years of honing his craft in the gaming world has landed Brassfield a scholarship in Canton.

"I've always loved playing video games and I've always had the support of my family, (and) friends, on how much I played because I always made sure that I knew that they were just video games. But now it's become a way for me to pay for college," Brassfield said.

"This day is pretty much every kids' dream - to play video games at a college."

Brassfield says he will spend the majority of his time with the game League of Legends.

Culver-Stockton's esports program will begin competition next school year.

