True Gamer: Quincy High's Brassfield joins C-SC esports program

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- For the first time ever Quincy High School is sending one of its own to the newly formed Culver-Stockton esports program.



Blake Brassfield pledged to become a Wildcat on Thursday.



Years and years of honing his craft in the gaming world has landed Brassfield a scholarship in Canton.



"I've always loved playing video games and I've always had the support of my family, (and) friends, on how much I played because I always made sure that I knew that they were just video games. But now it's become a way for me to pay for college," Brassfield said.



"This day is pretty much every kids' dream - to play video games at a college."



Brassfield says he will spend the majority of his time with the game League of Legends.



Culver-Stockton's esports program will begin competition next school year.