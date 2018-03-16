Fire Crews let vacant home burn at owner's request

Hannibal Rural Fire crews allowed an abandoned home to burn at the property owner's request late Thursday night, according to Chief Mike Dobson.

Crews were dispatched for a structure fire at the vacant home at 8400 County Road 418 near Bear Creek Sports Park at 11:43 p.m.

Dobson claimed the property owner had been burning brush earlier in the day and some of it caught the home on fire.

Dobson said the home had not been occupied for over a decade, had fallen into disrepair, and the owner requested that it not be saved.