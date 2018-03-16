Louise Slaughter, New York Democratic Rep has died at 88

NBC News has reported that Rep. Louise Slaughter died Friday morning. She was 88.

Slaughter died surrounded by family members at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Slaughter was at the hospital being treated for a concussion that she sustained in a fall at her home last week. She did not have any fractures or broken bones, according to NBC News.

Slaughter had served in Congress since 1987 and represented New York's 25th Congressional District, based in Rochester, NY. Slaughter has spent the last several years as the top Democrat on the powerful House Rules Committee. She was the oldest member of Congress.

Slaughter grew up in Kentucky and earned a microbiology degree from the University of Kentucky in Lexington. During her first campaign for Congress, Richard Gere traveled with Slaughter to Rochester to campaign with her because they both opposed U.S. funding for rebel groups in Nicaragua.

Slaughter proposed the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act in 2006. In 2012, the act was later signed into law by President Barack Obama. It banned insider trading for federal officials, Cabinet secretaries, lawmakers and the president. Slaughter also co-authored the Violence Against Women Act in 1994 and worked to help replace unsafe body armor for U.S. troops stationed in Iraq in the mid-2000s.

Speaker Paul Ryan, ordered Friday that flags at the Capitol be lowered to half-mast.

Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas is now the oldest member of Congress at the age of 87.