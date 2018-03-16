Local parade is ready to take place for St. Patrick's Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local parade is ready to take place for St. Patrick's Day

Posted:
A group from Caywoods Youth Center walked in last year's parade. A group from Caywoods Youth Center walked in last year's parade.
Last year an owner walked their dog dressed in green in the parade. Last year an owner walked their dog dressed in green in the parade.
The Quincy Fire Department drove their fire truck last year in the parade. The Quincy Fire Department drove their fire truck last year in the parade.
A group passes out candy as they walked in the parade. A group passes out candy as they walked in the parade.
WGEM's Don Dwyer walked in the parade and passed out candy. WGEM's Don Dwyer walked in the parade and passed out candy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, which means we are going to see the color green fill Maine Street in Quincy.

The 32nd St. Patrick's Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Maine Street from 12th to 5th street. The parade first started back in 1986 as a two-person parade and has now grown to have around 80 entries in Saturday's parade.

"We have entries from everything from fire trucks, to people who build floats, to people walking their dogs," said Jeff Dorsey the founder and organizer of the parade. "We've had a green hamster cage pulled by a wagon down the street. Whatever people come up with, that's what's unique about this parade. The best part about the parade sometimes we just have families walking together."

Dorsey said if you would still like to be in the parade, it's not too late. He said to come Saturday morning wearing green and let him know before the parade starts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.