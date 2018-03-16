Local parade is ready to take place for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is Saturday, which means we are going to see the color green fill Maine Street in Quincy.

The 32nd St. Patrick's Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Maine Street from 12th to 5th street. The parade first started back in 1986 as a two-person parade and has now grown to have around 80 entries in Saturday's parade.

"We have entries from everything from fire trucks, to people who build floats, to people walking their dogs," said Jeff Dorsey the founder and organizer of the parade. "We've had a green hamster cage pulled by a wagon down the street. Whatever people come up with, that's what's unique about this parade. The best part about the parade sometimes we just have families walking together."

Dorsey said if you would still like to be in the parade, it's not too late. He said to come Saturday morning wearing green and let him know before the parade starts.